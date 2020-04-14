No new virus cases as testing drops

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT has again recorded another day of no new cases but ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says there was a drop in the number of people being tested over the Easter long weekend.

“While the ACT has only recorded one new case in the past four days, which is obviously good news, we did see a drop off in people presenting for testing over the Easter long weekend,” Dr Coleman says.

“Even with our increased surveillance, through testing symptomatic people who otherwise don’t meet the criteria, we still had a lower number of tests overall than we usually see.

“Other Australian jurisdictions also experienced a drop in people presenting for testing over the Easter long weekend but we expect this to start to increase again this week.”

Dr Coleman says she expects to see more cases in Canberra and that ACT Health is reviewing its testing criteria.

The ACT’s coronavirus total is still 103, with 75 cases, almost three quarters of all confirmed cases, recovered.

There are three COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 6291.