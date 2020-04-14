No new virus cases as testing drops

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

THE ACT has again recorded another day of no new cases but ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says there was a drop in the number of people being tested over the Easter long weekend. 

“While the ACT has only recorded one new case in the past four days, which is obviously good news, we did see a drop off in people presenting for testing over the Easter long weekend,” Dr Coleman says.

“Even with our increased surveillance, through testing symptomatic people who otherwise don’t meet the criteria, we still had a lower number of tests overall than we usually see.

“Other Australian jurisdictions also experienced a drop in people presenting for testing over the Easter long weekend but we expect this to start to increase again this week.”

Dr Coleman says she expects to see more cases in Canberra and that ACT Health is reviewing its testing criteria.

The ACT’s coronavirus total is still 103, with 75 cases, almost three quarters of all confirmed cases, recovered.

There are three COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 6291.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLuka finds modern meaning in ‘The Odyssey’
Next articleCops found groups gathering around Canberra
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply