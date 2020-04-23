No new virus cases but expanded testing could change that

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

THE ACT has recorded another day of no new cases but an expansion of testing, which begins tomorrow (April 24), could change that.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says: “[Expanded testing] will give us clearer information about the prevalence or absence of COVID-19 here in the ACT.”

The ACT’s total of recorded cases remains at 104, with 93 cases recovered. There is currently one COVID-19 patient in the Canberra Hospital, and three people have died from the virus.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 7263.

Expanded testing now includes anyone with COVID-19 symptoms including fever of 38 degrees or more (or a recent history of fever such as chills or night sweats), or a respiratory infection (such as shortness of breath, sore throat, or cough).

“From tomorrow if you present to our testing services with COVID-19 symptoms, even if you haven’t travelled overseas recently or been a close contact of a confirmed case, you will be tested,” Dr Coleman says.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Virtual kite-flying keeps up spirits
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply