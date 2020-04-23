No new virus cases but expanded testing could change that

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT has recorded another day of no new cases but an expansion of testing, which begins tomorrow (April 24), could change that.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says: “[Expanded testing] will give us clearer information about the prevalence or absence of COVID-19 here in the ACT.”

The ACT’s total of recorded cases remains at 104, with 93 cases recovered. There is currently one COVID-19 patient in the Canberra Hospital, and three people have died from the virus.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 7263.

Expanded testing now includes anyone with COVID-19 symptoms including fever of 38 degrees or more (or a recent history of fever such as chills or night sweats), or a respiratory infection (such as shortness of breath, sore throat, or cough).

“From tomorrow if you present to our testing services with COVID-19 symptoms, even if you haven’t travelled overseas recently or been a close contact of a confirmed case, you will be tested,” Dr Coleman says.