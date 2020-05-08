No parties, but from midnight things get a bit easier

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RESTRICTIONS on the number of people at social gatherings – indoor or out – will be eased from midnight tonight (May 8) in the ACT to up to 10 people, but not for parties, says Chief Minister Andrew Barr in response to the national cabinet’s three-step easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s important, however, for Canberrans to be aware that the easing of restrictions on gatherings is not a licence to bring together people from multiple households for a party,” he says.

“House parties with people from multiple households could undermine all that we have achieved”

A small number of changes to the operation of weddings, funerals, boot camps, open-home inspections and real estate auctions will also be introduced from midnight.

“When gathering in groups, physical distancing must be maintained at all times,” the Chief Minister says.

“With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, many families will be looking forward to gathering together under these new restrictions. These gatherings must be small in line with the 10-person requirement.

“It is also important that any visiting family members continue to keep 1.5 metres apart and maintain the one-person-per-four-square-metre guideline.

“Exceptions will be in place in the rare circumstances where more than 10 people usually reside in a household. There will also be an allowance for larger families to meet where one household visiting another household results in more than 10 people in the premises.”

Mr Barr says that older Canberrans and those more susceptible to respiratory conditions should continue to exercise caution and limit their interaction with other people.

“Over the coming weeks and months, Canberrans can expect that the easing of restrictions will be done in a very gradual way – allowing our public health experts to assess the impact of each decision,” the Chief Minister says.

“This pandemic is not over though. There are still active cases of the virus across Australia, and that is likely to continue well into the future. Until there is a vaccine, there will be a higher level of risk management in our lives to ensure we can manage outbreaks.

“Having to reintroduce restrictions on personal and business activity would be devastating and the ACT will very carefully consider each measure before lifting restrictions.”