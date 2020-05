Share Canberra's trusted news:

NO virus news is good news, as ACT Health says it will no longer announce daily virus updates unless there are developments.

Its decision to stop daily updates comes after the ACT community has seen no active coronavirus cases for almost three weeks.

ACT Health will, however, continue to post testing figures on its website, which today (May 29) reported a further 305 negative tests in the past 24 hours. There’s been 17,267 in total.