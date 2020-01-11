Nomads biker caught with drugs and $300,000 cash

A NOMADS OMCG member has been charged with drug trafficking.

On Monday (January 6) a breach of good behaviour obligations warrant was issued for the arrest of a 29-year-old Kingston man.

About 8pm yesterday (January 10) members of Taskforce Nemesis arrested the man in Kingston.

Police say illicit drugs, suspected to be methamphetamine, heroin and GHB, were found during a search of his possessions. It included about $300,000 in cash.

He was charged with trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, possession of a drug of dependence and breach of bail.

Anyone with information about OMCG activity in the ACT should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

