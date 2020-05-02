Non-stop car thief dodges police again

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE driver of a stolen car fled the scene when police tried to stop a white utility in Yarralumla on Thursday (April 30).

They suspect it is the same driver involved in a series of fail-to-stop incidents that police are looking for public help with.

At about 8.45am, police attempted to stop the stolen white Toyota Hilux dual-cab utility with a distinctive black bonnet and canvas rear canopy on Lady Denman Drive. However, the driver fled as police approached.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the area around the time of the incident.

They are also appealing for any dash-cam footage of any of the following vehicles that, they say, may have been seen driving dangerously over the past seven days:

Red Subaru Outback;

White Mitsubishi Outlander;

Silver Ford Ranger dual-cab utility.

Call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.