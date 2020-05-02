Non-stop car thief dodges police again

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE driver of a stolen car fled the scene when police tried to stop a white utility in Yarralumla on Thursday (April 30).

They suspect it is the same driver involved in a series of fail-to-stop incidents that police are looking for public help with.

At about 8.45am, police attempted to stop the stolen white Toyota Hilux dual-cab utility with a distinctive black bonnet and canvas rear canopy on Lady Denman Drive. However, the driver fled as police approached.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the area around the time of the incident.

They are also appealing for any dash-cam footage of any of the following vehicles that, they say, may have been seen driving dangerously over the past seven days:

  • Red Subaru Outback;
  • White Mitsubishi Outlander;
  • Silver Ford Ranger dual-cab utility.

Call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
Next article‘Early mark’ on virus restrictions, but more app downloads needed
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply