North Ainslie Primary named most sustainable school

NORTH Ainslie Primary School won the 2020 Sustainable School of the Year Award at the Actsmart Schools Awards, announced today (December 1).

The school took out the top award for demonstrating continued excellence across the focus areas of waste, energy, water, biodiversity and school grounds, and curriculum, according to Actsmart.

Some of the North Ainslie’s main sustainable initiatives were highlighted when awarded, including its redevelopment of the senior oval with water harvested and biodiverse nature scapes that includes ovals, seating, sensory gardens and natural landscapes, the creation of Iris the Ibis, a mascot that is hosted by the class with the least amount of waste going to landfill, and student-led climate change action involving students from across the school meeting to share presentations and well researched viewpoints.

Other awards went to Kaleen Primary School, winning the primary school sustainable project award for its frog pond community project, while Calwell High School was winners of the same award but for a secondary school for its Bicycle Repair Workshop.

The leadership award for a primary school student went to Aranda Primary School students Paige Davis and Zoe Zakharoff, the leadership award for a secondary student went to Merici College’s Imogen Simmons, the leadership award for a primary school teacher or staff member went to Kelly Reeves of Kaleen Primary School, as well as Ummehani Rangwalla of St Mary MacKillop College, and the team award for student leadership groups at a primary school went to Eco Warriors at Gold Creek School, while the secondary school award went to Sustainability and Waste Action (SWAG) at Dickson College.