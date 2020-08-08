Now stay away from Newcastle, says health chief

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT deputy chief health officer Vanessa Johnston has affirmed last weekend’s health advice to not travel to greater Sydney and now to avoid Newcastle.

Following confirmed cases in Newcastle, NSW Health and the Hunter New England Local Health District have issued a public health alert. Anyone who has visited Newcastle recently is urged to check the affected venues and immediately take the action recommended by NSW Health.

“Before considering any travel outside the ACT, keep up to date with the latest affected areas and travel restrictions. Follow the guidance on both the ACT COVID-19 website and the COVID-19 website of the state you are travelling to,” says Dr Johnson.

She confirmed this morning (August 8) that the ACT continued to have no new or active cases of COVID-19.

However, due to the wet weather, Canberra Health Services has temporarily closed its Kambah COVID-19 testing site until tomorrow (August 9). Testing will still be available all weekend at the Garran Oval and Weston Creek walk-in sites and EPIC drive-through site.

More information on COVID-19 testing sites and opening hours at ww.covid19.act.gov.au