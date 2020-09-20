Now the Libs add a sports centre in the north

AS they did in Tuggeranong last weekend, the Canberra Liberals have today (September 20) announced plans to build a new, $12.7 million indoor multipurpose sports complex if they win the ACT election next month.  

Canberra Liberals’ leader Alistair Coe.

With six indoor basketball courts and a large multipurpose space, Liberals leader Alistair Coe says the Gungahlin facility will host a variety of other sporting codes including tennis, badminton, table tennis, martial arts and dance groups.

He says the new sports infrastructure project would not only deliver world-class sports facilities for local residents, but it would also provide more jobs for Canberra and help rebuild our local economy.

It’s been a big weekend for Gungahlin with the Libs yesterday promising to build a multi-cultural and community centre for staging multi-cultural events and celebrations, performances, festivals, community forums and art exhibitions. He’s pledged $7 million to build it.

