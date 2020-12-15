NSW man acts indecently in three ACT shopping centres

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN from Warri, NSW, allegedly visited three Canberra shopping centres between October 28 and November 2 and committed acts of indecency.

The man, a 26-year-old, committed the acts in Greenway, Fyshwick and Canberra city shopping centres, before he allegedly returned to the scene of two incidents where he loitered in the stores and harassed staff.

Following a police investigation, the man was arrested at about 6.15pm yesterday (December 15) in Gowrie.

He’s been charged with 11 counts of acting indecently without consent, and two counts of stalking.

He will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court today.