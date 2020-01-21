NSW volunteers swing in to help with storm damage

Share Canberra's trusted news:

VOLUNTEERS from the NSW State Emergency Service have arrived today (January 21) to support the ACT crews battling to get through the aftermath of destruction from yesterday’s hailstorm.

Emergency Services say the NSW personnel will work closely with ACT volunteers over the coming days to help overcome the outstanding 1464 jobs. Currently 580 jobs have been completed.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency says it has received 2044 calls for assistance from yesterday’s storm.

Crews made up of ACT State Emergency Service, ACT Rural Fire Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and Transport Canberra and City Services are working together to respond to roof damage, fallen trees, skylight damage and broken solar panels.

“We understand this is an incredibly stressful time, but we ask the community to be reassured that we are working through each and every request,” says ESA.

“The ACT State Emergency Service prioritise jobs based on the type of damage and the effect on the resident. For example; life or safety hazards including electrical damage or threats to those who are more vulnerable.”

Anyone no longer needing assistance, call 132500 to cancel the request.