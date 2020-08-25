Nurse-led walk-in centre opens in Dickson

THE Inner North Walk-In Centre, a nurse-led walk-in centre, will open its doors in Dickson tomorrow (August 26).
Providing free treatment for minor injuries and illness 365 days a year, the centre was constructed as part of the redevelopment of the Dickson Community Health Centre, located at 111 Dickson Place, which will re-open for podiatry and maternal and child health services.
More than $10 million went into the construction of the centre, which see 16 nurses and four administration staff working there.