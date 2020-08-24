Old Watson school buildings to be demolished for new precinct

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN agreement between the ACT government and the Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE) will see the old Watson high school site demolished and turned into an education precinct.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the agreement between AIE and the ACT government involves a direct sale of land to AIE at market value, and will see the AIE retain its global headquarters in Canberra at a new purpose-built boutique campus.

Mr Barr says it will also provide higher quality dedicated public green space for community use.

“AIE will develop a future intentions plan and engage with the community on its plans for the site, which includes administration and teaching facilities, a business incubator, space for industry partners, workshop spaces and student accommodation. That plan must be approved by the territory prior to the sale of land being finalised,” Mr Barr says.

The project signifies a $200 million investment in Canberra over 20 years, and as part of the agreement, the ACT government will demolish the buildings and remediate the site.

“AIE will also make a significant financial contribution to the replacement of the site’s existing tennis courts with two new multipurpose courts within the community green space,” Mr Barr says.