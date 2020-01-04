One-man crime spree comes to a running halt

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 24-year-old has been charged with a one-man crime spree of 23 offences in the ACT since December 22.

Police allege the man committed multiple driving, theft and property damage offences after a Mazda utility was stolen from a residence in Harrison last month.

Following co-ordinated investigations, police caught the suspect at a house in Farrer yesterday afternoon (January 3) where he was arrested after a short chase.

The man’s charges include aggravated burglary, theft, drive a vehicle without consent, drive while disqualified, property damage, obtain a financial advantage by deception and breach of a good behaviour order.