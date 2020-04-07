One new virus case, two more have recovered

A WOMAN in her 70s is the newest confirmed coronavirus case in the ACT, bringing Canberra’s total to 97. 

ACT Health say she is a close contact of a previous confirmed case.

Six people remain in hospital with the virus, 42 people have recovered and 5497 tests have returned negative tests.

But despite only one new virus case in the past 24 hours, and no confirmed cases yesterday, acting ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston has reminded all Canberrans, as hard as it is, that they must continue to comply with the rules on physical distancing and staying at home.

“We are most certainly flattening the curve, however, many jurisdictions are still seeing spread of the disease so we must not become complacent,” Dr Johnston says.

“Please stay home this Easter long weekend. Do not think it is safe to travel down the coast or interstate or gather with family and friends. Please find other ways that you can connect with your loved ones over this Easter period.

“Continue with physical distancing measures as well as maintaining excellent hand and respiratory hygiene practices. Each of these will lessen the impact on our health system when community transmission does occur here in Canberra.”

