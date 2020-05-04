One of the best meteor showers is only days away

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE of the best meteor showers of the year will light up the sky this week and bring some joy to coronavirus isolation, according to ANU astronomer Dr Brad Tucker.

Dr Tucker says the streaking-light shows from the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, which are bits of rock and ice from Halley’s Comet that will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, can be seen early morning on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This will be one of the best meteor showers that we will see this year,” he says.

“The meteor shower is visible all across Australia. In a dark location, you can expect up to 50 shooting stars per hour.”

Dr Tucker says the peak of the meteor shower will be early Wednesday morning, but the following morning will also be very good.

“The time to see the meteors will start around 4am local time. The Moon will have set as the shower starts to peak, which means the sky will be nice and dark and it will allow everyone to see the fainter meteors,” he says.

Dr Tucker says people should allow their eyes 10 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

“Look towards the East and the sky should be putting on a show for you,” he says.

“If you are in a city, getting away from nearby lights and into a darker area like a nearby oval will allow you to see more shooting stars.”

Halley’s comet produces two meteor showers – the other is the Orionids later in the year, he says.