One of the best meteor showers is only days away

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Dr Brad Tucker. Photo: Stuart Hay, ANU

ONE of the best meteor showers of the year will light up the sky this week and bring some joy to coronavirus isolation, according to ANU astronomer Dr Brad Tucker. 

Dr Tucker says the streaking-light shows from the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, which are bits of rock and ice from Halley’s Comet that will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, can be seen early morning on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This will be one of the best meteor showers that we will see this year,” he says.

“The meteor shower is visible all across Australia. In a dark location, you can expect up to 50 shooting stars per hour.”

Dr Tucker says the peak of the meteor shower will be early Wednesday morning, but the following morning will also be very good.

“The time to see the meteors will start around 4am local time. The Moon will have set as the shower starts to peak, which means the sky will be nice and dark and it will allow everyone to see the fainter meteors,” he says.

Dr Tucker says people should allow their eyes 10 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

“Look towards the East and the sky should be putting on a show for you,” he says.

“If you are in a city, getting away from nearby lights and into a darker area like a nearby oval will allow you to see more shooting stars.”

Halley’s comet produces two meteor showers – the other is the Orionids later in the year, he says.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDisqualified driver caught twice in three days
Next articleCelebrating trees in textiles
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply