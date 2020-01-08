One teen found, one still out there

POLICE have located missing 15-year-old Harmony Austin and report she was found safe and well last night (January 7).

Missing teen, Brandon D’Alessandro

They continue to search for fellow 15-year-old Brandon D’Alessandro, who they believe was spotted in Wanniassa at about 9.45 last night.

Brandon is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm (5’5”) with recently-cut, light-brown hair which is shaved on the sides and long on top, blue eyes and of slim build. He was wearing a white, red and black short-sleeved Fila brand shirt and black pants.

Police and his family have concerns Brandon as it is believed he is suffering from untreated injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131 444.

