One teen found, one still out there

POLICE have located missing 15-year-old Harmony Austin and report she was found safe and well last night (January 7).
They continue to search for fellow 15-year-old Brandon D’Alessandro, who they believe was spotted in Wanniassa at about 9.45 last night.
Brandon is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm (5’5”) with recently-cut, light-brown hair which is shaved on the sides and long on top, blue eyes and of slim build. He was wearing a white, red and black short-sleeved Fila brand shirt and black pants.
Police and his family have concerns Brandon as it is believed he is suffering from untreated injuries.