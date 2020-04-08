Online autism support can help families at home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN online program that shows parents how to support their autistic children is particularly suited to this period of spending more time at home, says Angela Bambach, director of Love Learning Events in northern NSW.

The Son-Rise program was created by Barry “Bears” Neil Kaufman and Samahria Lyte Kaufman in the US in the 1970s when their son, Raun, was diagnosed as severely autistic.

Son-Rise mum Angela says she travelled to the US and experienced first-hand what the “inspiring” program can do for families, and is passionate about bringing it to Australia.

“While this program has personally helped my family, I think these teachings are particularly timely now, with many parents working from home, kids off school and potentially out of their routine, and where it’s harder to make things safe and predictable for them,” she says.

“We had hoped to bring the start-up program here in July, but as that’s not possible now we’re offering the ‘Son-Rise Program Online’, which features all the foundational Son-Rise teachings in an online format, at a greatly reduced price if people sign up before Tuesday, April 14,” she says.

While the original plan had been for Love Learning Events to host a series of lectures in April and then the five-day Son-Rise Start-Up program in July, US presenters and Son-Rise teachers, Raun K Kaufman (the son who recovered through the original program created by his parents) and Kate C Wilde, are still committed to bringing the start-up program to Australia next year, travel restrictions permitting.

“The Son-Rise program shows us how to work with our children in bite-sized pieces, through games and activities they love, and at home, in an environment that’s comfortable for them,” Angela says.

“As parents we notice the tiniest progress, we know our child and love them most, and we are the best people to learn and implement these techniques.”

Angela says the Son-Rise program encourages parents to accept their child exactly as they are.

“For example if the child is ‘ism-ing’ (stimming) as a way to take care of themselves, as a parent you would join in too, in a respectful, loving way. By meeting the child there, parents can make that much-needed connection,” she says.

“Another central technique is being sincere about celebrating our children for who they are, and acknowledging their efforts when they try things that are difficult for them, for example, making eye contact.”

An important part of the program is addressing the overwhelm for parents that often comes with a diagnosis that may sound quite doom-and-gloom, Angela says.

“The Kaufmans, as parents and founders of the program, understand the essence of autism as a social-relational challenge, not a behavioural disorder,” she says.

“The main focus is on building deep connection rather than behavioural change, so it’s highly respectful of the child.”

Angela says that every parent on the program is empowered to believe in their child and that they can learn.

“If you’re told your child will never speak, you may feel despondent and helpless, but if you believe they might speak at some point, you’ll feel more positive and create more opportunities for them to learn.

“We believe each child is an intelligent, unique human and we’ll never give up on them. The Son-Rise program can help a child feel loved and supported, and keep families together.

“Ultimately it’s about believing in your child and giving them all the opportunities you can.”

The Son-Rise Program Online costs $US423 (about $A700), which is a reduction of two thirds from $US1275, if you sign up before Tuesday, April 14 at 2pm. Follow the link at lovelearningevents.com for more information and updates.

In addition, an autism help webinar presented by Raun K Kaufman is available at lovelearningevents.com/webinar-registration