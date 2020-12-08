Online tool prepares Queanbeyan for natural disasters

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RESIDENTS and businesses in the Queanbeyan region can be better prepared for a natural disaster, with the release of a new online tool.

Developed in conjunction with 27 councils across NSW, the online disaster dashboard has everything locals need to know to prepare, respond and recover from disaster events, according to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC).

QPRC Mayor Tim Overall says being prepared is the community’s best defence against disaster.

“Emergency service organisations and volunteers do an incredible job keeping us safe, but they can only do so much, being aware and prepared is everyone’s responsibility, whether you’re at home, at work or away on holidays,” Mr Overall says.

The dashboard has real-time information related to live emergencies, information to help prepare for an emergency and assistance to recover from a recent emergency.

The disaster dashboard can be found at qprc.nsw.gov.au