Online tool prepares Queanbeyan for natural disasters

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Mayor Tim Overall.

RESIDENTS and businesses in the Queanbeyan region can be better prepared for a natural disaster, with the release of a new online tool.

Developed in conjunction with 27 councils across NSW, the online disaster dashboard has everything locals need to know to prepare, respond and recover from disaster events, according to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC).

QPRC Mayor Tim Overall says being prepared is the community’s best defence against disaster.

“Emergency service organisations and volunteers do an incredible job keeping us safe, but they can only do so much, being aware and prepared is everyone’s responsibility, whether you’re at home, at work or away on holidays,” Mr Overall says.

The dashboard has real-time information related to live emergencies, information to help prepare for an emergency and assistance to recover from a recent emergency.

The disaster dashboard can be found at qprc.nsw.gov.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePolice resume investigations into 1971 Canberra cold case
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply