Only nine active virus cases in the ACT

THERE are only nine active cases of COVID-19 in the ACT after 92 cases have recovered and three people have died. 

Today, April 21, ACT Health reported no new cases of the virus, leaving the total at 104.

One person is in Canberra Hospital.

With less and less active cases in the ACT, chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is reminding everyone to do the right thing this long weekend and to stay at home in Canberra and to avoid gatherings.

“I encourage you to find new ways of commemorating Anzac Day this year that are consistent with the rules around physical distancing,” Dr Coleman says.

“Canberrans have been incredible in their response so far and I thank them for the efforts however this pandemic is still ongoing and large gatherings and trips away over the Anzac Day weekend are simply not possible this year.” 

