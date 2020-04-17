Only one virus case recorded in seven days

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONLY one COVID-19 case has been confirmed in the ACT over the past seven days after ACT Health confirmed no coronavirus cases again today (April 17), leaving the total at 103.

Eighty-one cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.

There are currently two COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals, and the ACT has recorded three coronavirus deaths.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 6651.