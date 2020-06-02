Open to idea of new curtains

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SINCE it’s already cold and only going to get colder, Roz and Lew Rebbeck, owners of Alexanders Furnishings, say it’s time to ensure the windows at home are well-insulated with curtains.

“We’re all staying home more than usual with the COVID-19 restrictions, and as winter approaches, we’re using the heating more,” Roz says.

“Curtains that fit closely to the window are the most energy-efficient way to keep the house warm and cosy, and can save up to a third on heating bills.”

Roz says that Alexanders Furnishings has been open throughout the crisis, while observing all the required safety measures.

She says they are still receiving orders, making and installing according to the COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’ve reduced the amount of people in the showroom at any one time for social distancing, and provide hand-washing facilities and hand sanitiser,” she says.

“We are still hanging curtains and blinds in people’s homes, and maintain strict hygiene measures while ensuring we stay the correct distance apart.

“People can still borrow fabric from us, too, and when it’s returned we spray it with disinfectant.”

Alexanders is operating on reduced hours, closing at 4.30pm daily instead of 5pm, and closed on Saturdays.

“When the restrictions are eased, we’ll go back to our usual hours,” Roz says.

Roz and Lew recommend “EVO”, a curtain-heading system which they say is extremely effective at preventing loss of heat or cooling, whatever the time of year.

“You can choose any fabric you like, as the key is the EVO tracking system,” Roz says.

“It creates a track close to the window which helps keep warm or cool air inside and allows for a smaller stack when open, which lets in more valuable winter sunlight.”

Roz says EVO has developed new track sections that incorporate a sleek and “invisible” pelmet system, which means there’s no need to install a traditional bulky timber pelmet over the top of the curtains.

“It can also be used as curtains with sheers behind for added privacy,” she says.

Alexanders Furnishings, which has been in business for more than 50 years, provides a free measure and quote. Roz says they also offer other curtain systems to suit personal preferences, and a wide range of blinds and accessories.

Alexanders Furnishings, Shop 5, Paul’s Centre, Hindmarsh Drive, Phillip. Call 6281 1611.