Orroral Valley blaze threatens Tharwa

PEOPLE in Tharwa and the remote area of Orroral Valley are being threatened by an out-of-control bushfire near Boboyan Road, Apollo Road and Top Naas Road.

Conditions are changing and could get worse, says the ESA.

The fire is 18 kilometres from Tharwa Village.

The 497-hectare fire is travelling in a south east direction and there are firefighters on the ground.

The ESA has issued a “watch and act” level for the bushfire which means people in the area may be affected by smoke, which could reduce visibility and air quality.

“If conditions change, firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door or in your street,” says the ESA warning.

Boboyan Road is closed from Namadgi Visitor Centre and south from Shannons Flat. Access to the area is restricted to residents only.

If you do not need to be in this area, for your safety, do not enter or return.

No properties are under threat at this time.