Orroral Valley smoke to shroud Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SMOKE from the Orroral Valley Fire is moving into the urban area of Canberra tonight (January 28) and, according the the ESA, is likely to linger until midday on Wednesday.

The “emergency” level fire is burning out of control in the Namadgi National Park south of Canberra. Residents of Tharwa have been told it is too late to leave the village and the southern Canberra suburbs of Banks, Conder, Gordon, Calwell and Theodore have been advised to stay alert.

People who are sensitive to smoke, especially those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions, should take extra care during these conditions, the agency says.