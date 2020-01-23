Out-of-control blaze heads towards Brindabella Business Park

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A NEW emergency has emerged from the Pialligo fire as the wind moves south-easterly and is travelling along Pialligo Avenue. The fire is out of control.
The ESA is warning that people in Pialligo, Brindabella Business Park and surrounding areas could be affected by the bushfire in Kallaroo Road, Pialligo.
“Conditions are changing and could get worse,” the agency says.
“Begin your preparations now. Do not wait to see firefighters or signs of fire to act.
“If conditions change, firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door or in your street.”
Despite firefighters being on the scene, under current weather conditions the fire is difficult to control.
The ESA is applying a “watch and act” rating to the fire, which means people in its path need to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take because bushfire conditions are changing.
Properties are not under direct threat.