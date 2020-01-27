Out-of-control bushfire moves closer to Tharwa and Banks

AN out-of-control bushfire is moving closer to Tharwa, sitting nine kilometres to the  south west of the village and 15 kilometres from the nearest Canberra suburb, Banks.

Tharwa Village… bushfire is nine kilometres away.

The ESA is advising residents of Banks, Calwell and Gordon to monitor the situation and stay up to date.

The fire is travelling in a south east direction towards Boboyan Road and is about 2575 hectares in size. Boboyan Road is closed from Namadgi Visitor Centre and south from Shannons Flat. Access to the area is restricted to residents only.

The ESA says that spot fires are likely to travel ahead of the fire driven by afternoon winds.

The agency has a “watch and act” level rating on the fire and urges residents of  Tharwa and the remote area of Orroral Valley to activate their Bushfire Survival Plan, bring pets inside, close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure, locate important documents, emergency kit, medication, animals, and family members, and inform family, friends, and neighbours of your plans and see if they need help preparing. Move cars outside if you have an electric garage door or arrange alternative transport in case of evacuation if you do not have access to a car.

Go to esa.act.gov.au for regular bushfire updates and listen to a local radio station.

