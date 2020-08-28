Outgoing Liberals MLA honoured for her fierce advocacy

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER representing the electorate of Ginninderra for 19 years, outgoing Canberra Liberals MLA Vicki Dunne is being honoured for her fierce advocacy.

Describing Mrs Dunne as one of the ACT Legislative Assembly’s most respected and longest serving parliamentarians, Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe says she is widely respected for her steadfast service in the Canberra community.

“Mrs Dunne has been a lion of the Assembly,” Mr Coe said.

“On behalf of the Canberra Liberals, I thank Mrs Dunne for her fierce advocacy in standing up for the people of the ACT, and in particular Ginninderra.

“As one of the longest serving Members in the history of the ACT’s self-government, Mrs Dunne has so much to be proud of. Her legacy of working hard for what you believe in will not be forgotten.

“Personally, I would like to thank Mrs Dunne for her friendship and wise counsel over the years. Rarely do you get to work with someone who is respected by everyone, has impeccable integrity, is extraordinarily trustworthy, good humoured and is a wonderful counsellor and friend. I wish her the very the best in her future endeavours.”