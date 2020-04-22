Outpatients move to video appointments

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM Monday (April 27), Canberrans requiring outpatient services will be able to access their appointment from home using a video call.

This service will be initially available to Canberra Health Services outpatients, with Calvary Public Hospital appointments to follow.

Hundreds of CHS outpatient appointments have taken place by telephone in recent weeks in line with social-distancing measures. The telehealth video technology takes this service a step further.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says telehealth allows patients to stay home, protecting themselves from potential exposure to COVID-19.

“This service will also assist patients who may be self-isolating, in quarantine and those who are in high-risk groups, such as elderly and immune-suppressed people, to continue to get the health care they need.

“Telehealth will complement the existing face-to-face appointments, not replace them. Of course, there is a continued need for some patients to be assessed and treated in-person.

ACT Health Chief Information Officer Peter O’Halloran said the Telehealth platform was very easy to use and did not require a special app.

“Patients join their appointment through an internet browser and are placed in a virtual waiting room before the clinician connects with them via video call,” Mr O’Halloran said.

“Health professionals can share documents including scans and X-rays during the consultation.

“The technology is already widely used throughout the country; it is run through HealthDirect Australia and meets security requirements under Australian privacy law.”

Mr O’Halloran said the platform was secure and patient video calls would not be recorded.

Patients would be given the option to move to either a telephone, video or face-to-face appointment given not everyone will have access to the internet and an on-line camera.