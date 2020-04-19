Over 100 jobs are open for Canberrans without work

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE are 150 new jobs in the ACT public sector for Canberrans whose income has been “significantly” affected by COVID-19, according to Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

The jobs, which are part of a $20 million “Jobs for Canberrans” fund, are short-term employment in areas such as Access Canberra customer service, city cleaning, garden and tree maintenance, environmental recovery following bushfires and administrative support. They will be available now until June 2021.

“All roles will have minimum prerequisites and can be undertaken in a manner that is compliant with public health directions,” Mr Barr says.

“As part of the fund, directorates will also be seeking to upskill workers engaged using internal programs, partnering with the Canberra Institute of Technology. This will include a mix of both accredited and non-accredited training.”

For more details visit Casual Jobs Register

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDriver smashes through a number of shops
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply