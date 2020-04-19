Over 100 jobs are open for Canberrans without work

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE are 150 new jobs in the ACT public sector for Canberrans whose income has been “significantly” affected by COVID-19, according to Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

The jobs, which are part of a $20 million “Jobs for Canberrans” fund, are short-term employment in areas such as Access Canberra customer service, city cleaning, garden and tree maintenance, environmental recovery following bushfires and administrative support. They will be available now until June 2021.

“All roles will have minimum prerequisites and can be undertaken in a manner that is compliant with public health directions,” Mr Barr says.

“As part of the fund, directorates will also be seeking to upskill workers engaged using internal programs, partnering with the Canberra Institute of Technology. This will include a mix of both accredited and non-accredited training.”

For more details visit Casual Jobs Register.