Over a million goes to Canberra NGOs

MORE than $1 million has gone to a number of non-government organisations to help them adjust their service delivery modes at a time when they’re in more demand.

About 40 NGOs will share $1.3 million in ACT government project or program funding, with $25,000 going to Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy so it can support staff to provide services remotely and respond to client isolation and changing patterns of drug use, $50,000 to Palliative Care ACT to support training of volunteers in virtual technology to support clients in connecting with family, friends and healthcare support services, and $100,000 to Sexual Health and Family Planning ACT to support its activities in a time of reduced income from chargeable services and to incorporate telehealth.

An additional $200,000 will provide flexible funding to support alcohol and other drug services to respond to demand pressures or to innovate in the way their essential services are delivered.

$200,000 has also been allocated to Carers ACT to work with the Health Care Consumers’ Association, ACT Health Directorate, Canberra Health Services and relevant NGOs to support individuals and families to access telehealth services.