Owner confronts thief trying to steal Mercedes in Red Hill

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A BURGLAR fled on foot after he was confronted by the owner of a black Mercedes that he was trying to steal yesterday (August 26) morning. 

The burglar, a 28-year-old man from Spence, allegedly entered a home in red Hill about 7.15am yesterday, took a number of items from the home and attempted to steal a black Mercedes before fleeing the scene on foot after being confronted by the car’s owner.

Then, at about 8.40am police received a further report of a man in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Officers chased the man before arresting him. During the arrest it was discovered the man was carrying a small replica pistol.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with being in possession with an unauthorised prohibited firearm, two counts of aggravated burglary and intent to commit theft, being equipped for theft, unlawful possession of stolen property and breaching a good behaviour obligation.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDining / Got to love a good dumpling!
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply