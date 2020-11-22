Partygoer shot with nail gun, say police

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was allegedly shot in the head with a nail gun during a confrontation at a party in Taylor on Saturday (November 21) night.

Police allege that a 49-year-old man and his 20-year-old son armed themselves with nail guns and left their McCredie Street home at about 11pm to confront the party at a property on their street.

Police allege the pair fired several nails at the group of partygoers before the older man shot a 40-year-old partygoer in the head at close range.

Nails were scattered across the front yard and street when police arrived.

The father and son were arrested and the father has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, act endangering life and possession of an offensive weapon. The son faces charges for possession of an offensive weapon and affray.