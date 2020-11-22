Partygoer shot with nail gun, say police

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was allegedly shot in the head with a nail gun during a confrontation at a party in Taylor on Saturday (November 21) night.

Police allege that a 49-year-old man and his 20-year-old son armed themselves with nail guns and left their McCredie Street home at about 11pm to confront the party at a property on their street.

Police allege the pair fired several nails at the group of partygoers before the older man  shot a 40-year-old partygoer in the head at close range.

Nails were scattered across the front yard and street when police arrived.

The father and son were arrested and the father has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, act endangering life and possession of an offensive weapon. The son faces charges for possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePlan for survival: Emergencies can strike, anytime
Next articleSinuous sounds to emotional wrath in recital
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply