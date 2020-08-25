Pedestrian struck by car in Holt

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A PEDESTRIAN was struck by a car while crossing a road in Holt last Monday (August 17).
The pedestrian was hit at about 3.15pm on Hardwick Crescent, near the intersection of Flank Street, and received superficial injuries.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, who has not come forward.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6610863.