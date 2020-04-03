Pegasus classes for independent riders suspended

Lessons at Pegasus Riding for the Disabled. Photo by Jane Dempster.

PEGASUS Riding for the Disabled ACT has made the call to suspend all its activities, including classes for those who can ride independently.

Matthew Watson, executive general manager of Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, says they had suspended classes as of March 23, with further government updates to come regarding independent riders, but that it was quickly realised they could not offer any classes.

“It has been confirmed all Riding for the Disabled activities across Australia are now suspended, with each state putting in place their plans for horse care during shutdown,” he says.

“Sadly, we have had to cancel all volunteers to ensure their safety and our requirements for physical distancing.”

