‘People feel afraid’: Virus-fuelled racism present in the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“PEOPLE feel afraid,” says the ACT discrimination commissioner after a number racist and discriminatory incidents have been reported to the ACT Human Rights Commission.

Commissioner Karen Toohey says in recent weeks, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, there has been an increase in racist incidents, including against health workers and retail staff.

“Incidents of racism and discrimination make people feel afraid in a community which they have often belonged to for decades,” she says.

In the ACT, Ms Toohey says it’s against the law for someone to discriminate against someone else because of a characteristic that they have, or that someone thinks they have, in an area of public life such as employment, education, provision of goods and services and accommodation.

It is also against the law for someone to sexually harass, vilify or victimise someone, she says.

Justice Minister Shane Rattenbury condemned these incidents and is now calling on Canberrans to support each other, and to speak up and intervene if they see any instances of racism or discrimination.

“Perhaps the thing that is most important in a time of crisis, like now, is that we look after each other and remain a kind and caring community. Racism, discrimination and vilification – in any form, are simply unacceptable,” Minister Rattenbury says.

“It’s incredibly disappointing and dismaying to learn that at a time when we’re all grappling with the impacts of a global health pandemic, some are resorting to appalling racist behaviour.

“For business owners and others offering services, please do what you can to ensure you offer a safe and supportive space. The Human Rights Commission can offer advice and materials if you need it.”

Multicultural Affairs Minister Chris Steel says a National Anti-Racism Strategy is needed.

“More than ever there is a need for national leadership and a national anti-racism strategy with an effective campaign to address racism,” he says.

Reports of racism and discrimination in the ACT can be made directly to the ACT Human Rights Commission, by contacting 6205 2222 and/or human.rights@act.gov.au.