People in Tharwa told to get out as fire draws closer

PEOPLE in Tharwa Village have been told to leave now towards Canberra via Tharwa Drive as the ESA warns residents that the Orroral Valley fire is out of control and rated at the “emergency” level.

The fire, which has doubled in size during the day, is travelling in a north east and easterly direction towards Boboyan Road, Apollo Road, Top Naas Road and Tharwa. The fire is out of control.

The size of the fire is currently 4646 hectares. Under current conditions, a fire is difficult to control.

“Leaving immediately is the safest option,” the ESA says. “Soon it will be too dangerous to leave. If you are not in the area, do not return.”

People in the areas of Boboyan Road, Apollo Road and Top Naas Road have been told to seek shelter, it is now too late to leave. “Driving now is extremely dangerous and potentially deadly,” the ESA WARNS.

People in Banks, Conder, Gordon and Calwell should monitor the situation and stay up to date. There is currently no threat to properties in Canberra suburbs.

Boboyan Road is closed from Namadgi Visitor Centre and south from Shannons Flat. This road is only open to people evacuating.