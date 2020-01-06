People search for masks, pharmacies say they have them

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PEOPLE are calling Canberra Hospital and Walk-in-Centres seeking advice on where they can get P2/N95 face masks, says Emergency Services.

ESA says work is continuing on how the masks will be made available to the more vulnerable people in our community who are particularly sensitive to smoky conditions and those who are unable to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

ESA says that stock of masks continue to be limited at hardware suppliers and/or chemists.

However, Cooleman Court Pharmacy is expected to fulfil its waiting list of 200 masks this afternoon (January 6).

And City Market Chemist (Canberra Centre), Chemist on Northbourne (Canberra City) and Priceline Pharmacy Manuka have alerted “CityNews” that they have stock.

However, the ESA continues to say that the best way to avoid exposure to the smoke is by staying indoors (with windows and doors closed).

For those choosing to wear P2 and N95 masks, advice on how to fit them properly is available from ACT Health at: https://www.health.act.gov.au/public-health-alert/heavy-smoke-and-hot-conditions-act