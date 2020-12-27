Phillip dispenses ‘therapy’ in a glass

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DURING lockdown, Canberra’s Phillip Jones, aka the Martini Whisperer, took the internet by storm with his YouTube videos where he created cleverly named cocktails, such as the “Quarantini” made with vermouth, vodka, shaken and finished with edible silver dust.

Of course, the way the smartly dressed, craft-spirit guru shook a cocktail was a key part of his videos, but what had so many people hooked was the “joy” he found creating pleasurable drinks during times of uncertainty.

“There was quite a bit of therapy in a glass going on during lockdown,” says Mr Jones.

“The world got smaller but it also got bigger because even over something as frivolous as a cocktail, people really bonded and found something to inspire and liberate them outside whatever grief they were in.”

Inspiring many to grab a shaker and create a fresh cocktail while at home, the Martini Whisperer says, the holidays are the perfect excuse to make creative drinks at home using local ingredients.

So, with vermouth, rum and liqueur, Jones has rounded up the most festive creations to welcome in the new and hopefully better year ahead.

SUMMER SIPPER

A nip of white Aussie rum

Frozen lime juice ice cubes

Quality dry ginger ale

Fresh mint

Build in a tall glass with two cubes of lime ice, plus some regular ice, add rum, top with dry ginger ale and garnish with plenty of mint and stir.

VERMOUTH TWILIGHT

20ml dry vermouth

15ml cassis ( syrupy liquor)

60ml soda water or premium tonic water

Slice of blood orange garnish over ice

Build in a tall glass with ice, add vermouth and cassis, then top with soda water and garnish with a blood orange slice.

SUMMER SPRITZ

St Germain elderflower liqueur or a non-alcoholic cordial

Soda water

Cucumber and lemon

Build in a tall glass over ice and finish with thin slices of cucumber and lemon.

Note: spritzers are an easy low-boozy option for hot days and evenings.

Choose a local vermouth, white wine or rose and add quality soda and some fresh citrus, or your favourite garnish like strawberries and pepper, or rosemary and olives, blood orange and mint.