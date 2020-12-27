Phillip dispenses ‘therapy’ in a glass

By
Belinda Strahorn
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The Martini Whisperer, Phillip Jones. Photo: Danielle Nohra

DURING lockdown, Canberra’s Phillip Jones, aka the Martini Whisperer, took the internet by storm with his YouTube videos where he created cleverly named cocktails, such as the “Quarantini” made with vermouth, vodka, shaken and finished with edible silver dust.

Of course, the way the smartly dressed, craft-spirit guru shook a cocktail was a key part of his videos, but what had so many people hooked was the “joy” he found creating pleasurable drinks during times of uncertainty. 

“There was quite a bit of therapy in a glass going on during lockdown,” says Mr Jones.

“The world got smaller but it also got bigger because even over something as frivolous as a cocktail, people really bonded and found something to inspire and liberate them outside whatever grief they were in.”

Inspiring many to grab a shaker and create a fresh cocktail while at home, the Martini Whisperer says, the holidays are the perfect excuse to make creative drinks at home using local ingredients.

So, with vermouth, rum and liqueur, Jones has rounded up the most festive creations to welcome in the new and hopefully better year ahead.

The Summer Sipper.

SUMMER SIPPER

  • A nip of white Aussie rum
  • Frozen lime juice ice cubes
  • Quality dry ginger ale
  • Fresh mint

Build in a tall glass with two cubes of lime ice, plus some regular ice, add rum, top with dry ginger ale and garnish with plenty of mint and stir.

The Vermouth Twilight.

VERMOUTH TWILIGHT

  • 20ml dry vermouth
  • 15ml cassis (syrupy liquor)
  • 60ml soda water or premium tonic water
  • Slice of blood orange garnish over ice

Build in a tall glass with ice, add vermouth and cassis, then top with soda water and garnish with a blood orange slice.

The Summer Spritz.

SUMMER SPRITZ

  • St Germain elderflower liqueur or a non-alcoholic cordial 
  • Soda water
  • Cucumber and lemon

Build in a tall glass over ice and finish with thin slices of cucumber and lemon.

Note: spritzers are an easy low-boozy option for hot days and evenings.

Choose a local vermouth, white wine or rose and add quality soda and some fresh citrus, or your favourite garnish like strawberries and pepper, or rosemary and olives, blood orange and mint.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleFleeing couple charged with driving offences
Next articleMY SUMMER / Elizabeth Lee
Belinda Strahorn
Belinda Strahorn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply