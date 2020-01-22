Pialligo photos: taking the fight to the fire

The January 22 Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.

MASTER snapper ANDREW CAMPBELL shot afternoon and night photos of the Pialligo Redwood Forest fire yesterday (January 22) which was fought by 43 appliances on the ground and six aerial water bombers.

At its start, the fire was rated as an “emergency” and people in the suburbs of Oaks Estate, Beard and West Queanbeyan were told it was too late to flee. By mid evening it had been downgraded and the ESA said it was under control.

Photographer Campbell took the afternoon photos from Mount Ainslie. The photos of the fire and helicopters are from the back of Fyshwick.

“The night ones were 2am, shot from the side of Pialligo Avenue looking south, just past the airport on the way to Queanbeyan,” he says. “I especially like the fire truck driving slowly through the remnants of the fire.”

The January 22 Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.
The Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.
The January Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.
The January 22 Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.
The Pialligo fire early this morning. Photo: Andrew Campbell.
A helicopter fights the Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.
The January 22 Pialligo fire. Photo: Andrew Campbell.

 

 

