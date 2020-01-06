Picasso and Matisse take a smoke break

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Henri Matisse, ‘Still life with sleeping woman,’ 1940, oil on canvas, collection of Mr and Mrs Paul Mellon, National Gallery of Art, Washington DC.

THE National Gallery of Australia is closed today (January 6).

“Closing our doors allows us to mitigate any risk to the public, staff and works of art on display,” says gallery management.

The gallery’s summer blockbuster is an exhibition of the works of Picasso and Matisse.

The following institutions/attractions and offices are CLOSED due to air quality today (January 6). Please add to these in our comments and we’ll update the list.

Department of Home Affairs
Federal Department of Health (have been been moved to Woden office)
Questacon
Gungahlin Leisure Centre
Big Splash Waterpark Canberra
Dickson Aquatic Centre
Royal Australian Mint
NFSA – National Film and Sound Archive of Australia
Manuka Pool
Canberra Olympic Pool
The Australian National University
University of Canberra
National Gallery of Australia
Canberra Museum and Gallery
Access Canberra – Belconnen and Mitchell offices

The following institutions/attractions are OPEN:

Australian War Memorial
Cockington Green Gardens
National Dinosaur Museum
National Museum of Australia
Active Leisure Centre
National Portrait Gallery
Phillip Swimming & Ice Skating Centre
QPRC Aquatics
Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House
Canberra Reptile Zoo
National Arboretum Canberra

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePeople search for masks, pharmacies say they have them
Next articleThirsty Braidwood hit with highest water restrictions
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply