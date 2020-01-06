Picasso and Matisse take a smoke break

THE National Gallery of Australia is closed today (January 6).
“Closing our doors allows us to mitigate any risk to the public, staff and works of art on display,” says gallery management.
The gallery’s summer blockbuster is an exhibition of the works of Picasso and Matisse.
The following institutions/attractions and offices are CLOSED due to air quality today (January 6). Please add to these in our comments and we’ll update the list.
Department of Home Affairs
Federal Department of Health (have been been moved to Woden office)
Questacon
Gungahlin Leisure Centre
Big Splash Waterpark Canberra
Dickson Aquatic Centre
Royal Australian Mint
NFSA – National Film and Sound Archive of Australia
Manuka Pool
Canberra Olympic Pool
The Australian National University
University of Canberra
National Gallery of Australia
Canberra Museum and Gallery
Access Canberra – Belconnen and Mitchell offices
The following institutions/attractions are OPEN:
Australian War Memorial
Cockington Green Gardens
National Dinosaur Museum
National Museum of Australia
Active Leisure Centre
National Portrait Gallery
Phillip Swimming & Ice Skating Centre
QPRC Aquatics
Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House
Canberra Reptile Zoo
National Arboretum Canberra