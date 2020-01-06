Picasso and Matisse take a smoke break

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Gallery of Australia is closed today (January 6).

“Closing our doors allows us to mitigate any risk to the public, staff and works of art on display,” says gallery management.

The gallery’s summer blockbuster is an exhibition of the works of Picasso and Matisse.

The following institutions/attractions and offices are CLOSED due to air quality today (January 6). Please add to these in our comments and we’ll update the list.

Department of Home Affairs

Federal Department of Health (have been been moved to Woden office)

Questacon

Gungahlin Leisure Centre

Big Splash Waterpark Canberra

Dickson Aquatic Centre

Royal Australian Mint

NFSA – National Film and Sound Archive of Australia

Manuka Pool

Canberra Olympic Pool

The Australian National University

University of Canberra

National Gallery of Australia

Canberra Museum and Gallery

Access Canberra – Belconnen and Mitchell offices



The following institutions/attractions are OPEN:

Australian War Memorial

Cockington Green Gardens

National Dinosaur Museum

National Museum of Australia

Active Leisure Centre

National Portrait Gallery

Phillip Swimming & Ice Skating Centre

QPRC Aquatics

Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House

Canberra Reptile Zoo

National Arboretum Canberra