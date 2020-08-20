Plans for a permanent pill testing site in Civic

A PERMANENT pill testing site could be placed in Civic this summer after the ACT Greens secured a commitment from ACT Labor to expand on the pill testing trials they’ve done at music festivals.
ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury says this commitment will see a regular weekend service in the city, that will be informed by expert health advice.
“The reality is – people don’t just take pills at music festivals. A routine pill-testing site will continue to build on the success of previous pill testing trials at music festivals here in the ACT, and help keep more young lives safe,” Mr Rattenbury says.
“This decision today means that over the coming summer, as we look to potentially eased restrictions, we’ll be able to provide more supports so that young people can experience less harm as a result of recreational drug use.”
Following an inquiry into Canberra Hospital's controversial expansion, a report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly today (August 20) that made 26 recommendations, some of which are critical of inadequate consultation, governance measures and inconsistent messaging.
Sorry to disappoint the Greens, ACT Labor, BLM and Antifa.
However, the REALITY is that illegal drug taking is Illegal. FULL STOP.
No, ACT Labor and Greens, I do not want my TAX MONEY to be used to support illegal activities.
Simply Ban so-called music festivals, where the music is a back drop to DRUG TAKING. These music festivals are only there to allow young people to take drugs and drug dealers to make squillions selling them the drug.
NO I DO NOT WANT TO SUPPORT CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. END OF STORY.
Thankfully Gina, that is simply your opinion and not the diktat you want to wish on the world.
Others have differing opinions, and if the voters support the incumbent government at the October election, I’d suggest that it will outline your view is in the minority.
You’ve obviously never been to a music festival if you think music is a back drop to drug taking. Of course some will partake in said activity – but a large majority do not.
Can we please also get testing set up at the horse racing events. The amount of coke going through those places by the wealthy is astounding. I used to do service there and would always find remnants (in toilet cubicles especially). This is not just about the youth and that music….it is far more innocuous than that.