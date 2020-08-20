Plans for a permanent pill testing site in Civic

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PERMANENT pill testing site could be placed in Civic this summer after the ACT Greens secured a commitment from ACT Labor to expand on the pill testing trials they’ve done at music festivals.

ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury says this commitment will see a regular weekend service in the city, that will be informed by expert health advice.

“The reality is – people don’t just take pills at music festivals. A routine pill-testing site will continue to build on the success of previous pill testing trials at music festivals here in the ACT, and help keep more young lives safe,” Mr Rattenbury says.

“This decision today means that over the coming summer, as we look to potentially eased restrictions, we’ll be able to provide more supports so that young people can experience less harm as a result of recreational drug use.”