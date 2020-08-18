Athllon Drive: Plans predict duplication will cost $75 million

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MORE THAN $5 million has been secured for detailed design of the duplication of Athllon Drive, with the entire project estimated to cost about $75 million.

According to a proposed plan released today (August 18), three kilometres to be duplicated will be between Shea Street and Melrose Drive in Phillip and between Sulwood Drive and Drakeford Drive in Kambah.

While the entire project is anticipated to cost just about $75m, the ACT government says it hasn’t committed funding for the construction yet as the detail design will be required to take place first.

This project also proposes several intersection upgrades, new active travel infrastructure and will prioritise public transport with a dedicated northbound bus priority lane through Phillip and several bus priority intersections, says Roads Minister Chris Steel.

Mr Steel says it’s expected that the upgrades will cut at least two minutes off travel times for morning commuters on the R4 and R5, making public transport system more efficient and reliable.

As part of the project, part time traffic signals are proposed on Athllon Drive at the Sulwood Drive roundabout, and new traffic lights will also be installed at Melrose Drive, Parramatta Street and Atkins Street.