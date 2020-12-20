Police car rammed as man flees driveway

A 27-year-old Watson man is facing court after allegedly ramming a police car in Scullin yesterday (December 20).

At about 2.30pm police responded to reports of a vehicle being erratically driven on Belconnen Way, Weetangera.

The driver was located sitting in his car in the driveway of a residence in Scullin. Police say that when confronted by an officer, the man fled by reversing at speed down the driveway and smashing into the passenger side of the police car, which had one officer inside.

Police tried unsuccessfully to taser the man, who fled before being arrested hiding in bushes a short distance from the collision.

Police say the accused man was on bail at the time of his arrest.

He will face eight additional criminal charges of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, drug driving, damaging a police vehicle, leaving the scene of a collision, using registration plates not properly issued for a vehicle, unlawful possession of stolen property and driving without ever having held a licence.

 

