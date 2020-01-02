Police charge separate car thieves

A 36 year-old man drove through police “stop sticks” puncturing two tyres before being arrested trying to abandon the stolen vehicle in Giralang yesterday (January 1).

The man is facing charges of dangerous driving, drug driving, driving while suspended, driving a vehicle without consent and failing to stop for police.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman is alleged to have stolen a car on Monday (December 30) and failing to stop when ordered to do so by police when seen in that vehicle yesterday (January 1). Officers followed the car from Kambah to Wanniassa, where the woman attempted to flee on foot. She was arrested a short time later.

The woman faces charges include dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while suspended and driving a vehicle without consent.

