Police conduct an investigation around Lake Burley Griffin

POLICE have been investigating the circumstances surrounding a man, who jumped in Lake Burley Griffin to evade police arrest.
Authorities had been first called to an incident near the lake around 1.15am on Monday (December 28).
Officers followed a car to Lake Burley Griffin, where a man and woman got out of the car and fled the scene.
The woman was located and arrested by police a short time later.
Police followed the man on foot before he jumped into Lake Burley Griffin.
The man was last seen about 100 metres from the water’s edge near Kings Avenue.
Police were forced to call in a AFP Maritime and Toll SouthCare rescue helicopter to assist in search efforts in an attempt to find the man. ACT Fire & Rescue and the ACT Ambulance Service also attended the incident.
The car the man had been travelling in with the woman was seen by police earlier in the morning in connection to a fail to stop incident and pursuit for other traffic and property-related matters.
Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said police were still seeking to confirm the identity of the man.
“Visibility at that time of the morning was poor, so we also undertook a thorough search of the area that he was last seen to find more information about the incident,” Det Supt Moller said.
“There are several persons of interest, who we have identified as connected to this incident, and will be continuing our enquiries, which includes speaking to witnesses.
“I expect there will be further charges laid in the future.”
Two other women also connected to the incident were located at another location and arrested by police.
All three women faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
“I’d encourage anyone who has information to come forward to help with our investigation,” Det Supt Moller said.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6703239.