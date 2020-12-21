Police find fatal car accident at Wallaroo

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A REPORT will be prepared for the NSW coroner following a single-vehicle fatality just outside Canberra on Monday night (December 21).

Emergency services were called to Wallaroo Road at Wallaroo around 6pm, some 7kms west of the Barton Highway outside the ACT, following reports of a car crash.

Officers found a vehicle had crashed into a tree on arrival.

The 73-year-old male driver had suffered fatal injuries.

A crime scene was established after the Hume Police district commenced an investigation.

Further inquiries will continue throughout Monday.