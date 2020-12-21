Police find fatal car accident at Wallaroo

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A REPORT will be prepared for the NSW coroner following a single-vehicle fatality just outside Canberra on Monday night (December 21).

Emergency services were called to Wallaroo Road at Wallaroo around 6pm, some 7kms west of the Barton Highway outside the ACT, following reports of a car crash.

Officers found a vehicle had crashed into a tree on arrival.

The 73-year-old male driver had suffered fatal injuries.

A crime scene was established after the Hume Police district commenced an investigation.

Further inquiries will continue throughout Monday.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleRadio revitalises the art of playwriting
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply