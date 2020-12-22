Police firm on border controls extending to airport

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE will step up their border presence to include Canberra Airport amid inspections from the latest NSW outbreak of COVID-19.

The ACT chief health officer issued a new Public Health direction on Sunday (December 20) that prevented people travelling to the ACT from a number of areas in NSW including Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong.

People who have travelled from COVID-19 affected areas are required to notify ACT Health in advance by completing an online declaration.

ACT police will work with the AFP at Canberra Airport to support the ACT Public Health directions.

COVID-19 taskforce’s Detective Superintendent Matt Heather said police will also continue to work closely with the ACT government to support many Canberrans driving home.

“Our efforts are focused on the Federal Highway where we expect the significant volume of travellers coming from Sydney and surrounding regions,” Det Susp Heather said.

“We will conduct random interceptions of cars, to take the time to speak with people about the new health directions and quarantine requirements.

“This is not a permanent measure, and our presence will look different in the coming days.

“At some times of the day, you may see a traffic stop set up, similar to a roadside breath test, which drivers are used to, and other times there may be police vehicles near the border.

“We will not pull over every driver, so please look for signs as you drive in to Canberra to be aware of traffic arrangements and continue to drive to the conditions.

“There are many roads leading into Canberra and police may be patrolling other borders as well at different times.”

Police will also continue its home and hotel quarantine checks.

In the past week, there have been more than 1,000 checks conducted, bringing the total to more than 20,000 during this year’s pandemic.

“Canberrans have a strong compliance record, so we expect everyone will continue to do the right thing, and closely monitor the latest ACT government advice and quarantine appropriately in line with requirements,” Det Susp Heather said.

For all general COVID-19 enquiries – including to make a report of non-compliance – visit www.covid19.act.gov.au or contact the COVID-19 Helpline on 6207 7244 (8am – 8pm, 7 days a week) or online available here.