Loaded gun-safe stolen in Theodore burglary

POLICE are conducting an investigation of the theft of a firearm safe containing a .22 calibre rifle, ammunition and a large sum of cash.

A homeowner called police to a Stubbs Crescent residence in Theodore on December 14 following a report of a burglary.

The burglary occurred between 10.30am and 1.15pm whereby a number of other items were also stolen.

Police are urging witnesses to the incident, anyone who has a dash-cam or CCTV in the Theodore area of the time of the burglary that has not already spoken to police to come forward.

People are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6694508. 

