Police out to patrol the streets for errant motorists

WARNINGS have been issued that police will be vigilant over the festive season to catch out motorists that break the traffic laws.

Motorists will be penalised with double demerit points over the Christmas-New Year period that starts from midnight on December 24 (Thursday) until just before midnight on January 3 (Sunday).

Top road cop Inspector Marcus Boorman has urged motorists to drive safely over the next 11 days, but said his colleagues will be out patrolling the streets of Canberra enforcing the law.

“If you want to be irresponsible on our roads and break the traffic laws, you will be caught,” Insp Boorman said.

“This is not about revenue raising; the fine does not increase during this period.

“This is about added consequences for doing the wrong thing on the roads.

“(But) I’d like to remind anyone driving during this festive time to take that extra bit of time, to take care, and to look out for each other on the roads.”

Insp Boorman has also asked people to contact police should they witness “dangerous behaviour on our roads”.

Offences that incur double demerit points include all speeding and seatbelt offences, the use of a mobile phone while driving, and riding a motorbike without a helmet.

All other traffic offences incur one extra demerit point during the festive period.

The police assistance line is 131444 or 000 if the matter is life threatening.