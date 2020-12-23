Police positive on fewer burglaries but residents must remain vigilant

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA burglaries have dropped dramatically to start the summer – and entering the festive season – compared to figures last year.

Police have launched a campaign this week to encourage residents to lock up before heading out during the summer holidays.

Last year, there were 239 burglaries reported to ACT police for December.

That number has fell to 121 burglaries, 10 days before the end of the month.

Despite the crime dipping leading into Christmas, Detective Sergeant Jason Dziubinski still wants the community to “remain vigilant to ensure this positive trend continues”.

Police’s proactive intervention and disruption team has laid out simple security practices to ward off criminals looking for an easy target.

“As people begin to unwind for the Christmas break, it is easy to forget someone of the simple security principle we take for granted each day,” Det Sgt Dziubinski said.

“Everyone loves to kick back over summer, however, it is that relaxed attitude which can give criminals the opportunity they need to ruin someone’s Christmas.

“Offenders look for easy targets such as an unlocked door, poorly secured car keys or valuables left out in the open.

“The harder you make it for them, the less chance there is you will become a victim of opportunistic crime.”

